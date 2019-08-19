Here's Why Diageo (LON:DGE) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Diageo plc (LON:DGE) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

See our latest analysis for Diageo

What Is Diageo's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2019 Diageo had UK£12.6b of debt, an increase on UK£10.1b, over one year. On the flip side, it has UK£1.06b in cash leading to net debt of about UK£11.5b.

LSE:DGE Historical Debt, August 19th 2019 More

A Look At Diageo's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Diageo had liabilities of UK£7.00b falling due within a year, and liabilities of UK£14.1b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of UK£1.06b and UK£2.58b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by UK£17.5b.

Diageo has a very large market capitalization of UK£81.7b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Diageo's net debt is 2.6 times its EBITDA, which is a significant but still reasonable amount of leverage. But its EBIT was about 17.8 times its interest expense, implying the company isn't really paying full freight on that debt. Even if not sustainable, that is a good sign. We saw Diageo grow its EBIT by 8.3% in the last twelve months. Whilst that hardly knocks our socks off it is a positive when it comes to debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Diageo's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Diageo recorded free cash flow worth 67% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.