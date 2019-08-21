Here's Why dormakaba Holding (VTX:DOKA) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies dormakaba Holding AG (VTX:DOKA) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is dormakaba Holding's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that dormakaba Holding had CHF890.2m of debt in December 2018, down from CHF967.8m, one year before. However, it also had CHF133.9m in cash, and so its net debt is CHF756.3m.

How Strong Is dormakaba Holding's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that dormakaba Holding had liabilities of CHF747.0m due within 12 months and liabilities of CHF1.03b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CHF133.9m as well as receivables valued at CHF498.0m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling CHF1.15b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

dormakaba Holding has a market capitalization of CHF2.94b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

With a debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.7, dormakaba Holding uses debt artfully but responsibly. And the alluring interest cover (EBIT of 9.7 times interest expense) certainly does not do anything to dispel this impression. We saw dormakaba Holding grow its EBIT by 5.3% in the last twelve months. That's far from incredible but it is a good thing, when it comes to paying off debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine dormakaba Holding's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. During the last three years, dormakaba Holding produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 51% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.