Here's Why DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is DP Eurasia Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. DP Eurasia's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 38%. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. On the revenue front, DP Eurasia has done well over the past year, growing revenue by 5.2% to ₺1.7b but EBIT margin figures were less stellar, seeing a decline over the last 12 months. So if EBIT margins can stabilize, this top-line growth should pay off for shareholders.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

DP Eurasia isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of UK£79m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are DP Eurasia Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that DP Eurasia insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. As a group insiders own shares currently valued at ₺10m, which amounts to 13% of the business. That is a valuable holding, but it's worth noting the CEO has a took home a ₺3.0m salary in the year to December 2021.

Is DP Eurasia Worth Keeping An Eye On?

DP Eurasia's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering DP Eurasia for a spot on your watchlist. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 4 warning signs for DP Eurasia (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you need to be mindful of.

