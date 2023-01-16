Here's Why DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

DT Midstream's Improving Profits

Even modest earnings per share growth (EPS) can create meaningful value, when it is sustained reliably from year to year. So it's easy to see why many investors focus in on EPS growth. To the delight of shareholders, DT Midstream's EPS soared from US$2.99 to US$3.84, over the last year. That's a impressive gain of 29%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. While DT Midstream did well to grow revenue over the last year, EBIT margins were dampened at the same time. If EBIT margins are able to stay balanced and this revenue growth continues, then we should see brighter days ahead.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are DT Midstream Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

It's worth noting that there was some insider selling of DT Midstream shares last year, worth US$40k. But that doesn't beat the large US$164k share acquisition by Independent Director Peter Tumminello. And that's a reason to be optimistic.

It's commendable to see that insiders have been buying shares in DT Midstream, but there is more evidence of shareholder friendly management. To be specific, the CEO is paid modestly when compared to company peers of the same size. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like DT Midstream with market caps between US$4.0b and US$12b is about US$7.9m.

DT Midstream offered total compensation worth US$6.5m to its CEO in the year to December 2021. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does DT Midstream Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, DT Midstream's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. To add to the positives, DT Midstream has recorded instances of insider buying and a modest executive pay to boot. On balance the message seems to be that this stock is worth looking at, at least for a while. You still need to take note of risks, for example - DT Midstream has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

