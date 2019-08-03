Here's Why Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for Dycom Industries

What Is Dycom Industries's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of April 2019, Dycom Industries had US$878.6m of debt, up from US$760.6m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it also had US$47.7m in cash, and so its net debt is US$830.9m.

NYSE:DY Historical Debt, August 3rd 2019 More

A Look At Dycom Industries's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Dycom Industries had liabilities of US$341.7m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$1.05b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$47.7m and US$1.00b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$338.3m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit isn't so bad because Dycom Industries is worth US$1.65b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

While Dycom Industries's debt to EBITDA ratio (2.8) suggests that it uses some debt, its interest cover is very weak, at 2.5, suggesting high leverage. It seems that the business incurs large depreciation and amortisation charges, so maybe its debt load is heavier than it would first appear, since EBITDA is arguably a generous measure of earnings. So shareholders should probably be aware that interest expenses appear to have really impacted the business lately. Worse, Dycom Industries's EBIT was down 28% over the last year. If earnings keep going like that over the long term, it has a snowball's chance in hell of paying off that debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Dycom Industries can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.