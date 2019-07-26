Here's Why EIH (NSE:EIHOTEL) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that EIH Limited (NSE:EIHOTEL) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for EIH

How Much Debt Does EIH Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2019 EIH had debt of ₹5.50b, up from ₹5.02b in one year. On the flip side, it has ₹2.10b in cash leading to net debt of about ₹3.40b.

NSEI:EIHOTEL Historical Debt, July 26th 2019 More

How Strong Is EIH's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that EIH had liabilities of ₹6.51b due within a year, and liabilities of ₹5.18b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of ₹2.10b and ₹2.51b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total ₹7.09b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, EIH has a market capitalization of ₹92.8b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

EIH's net debt is only 0.82 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 98.5 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. On top of that, EIH grew its EBIT by 44% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine EIH's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. In the last three years, EIH created free cash flow amounting to 12% of its EBIT, an uninspiring performance. For us, cash conversion that low sparks a little paranoia about is ability to extinguish debt.