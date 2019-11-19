Here's Why Elos Medtech (STO:ELOS B) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Elos Medtech AB (publ) (STO:ELOS B) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Elos Medtech's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2019, Elos Medtech had kr315.2m of debt, up from kr287.8m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of kr57.7m, its net debt is less, at about kr257.5m.

How Strong Is Elos Medtech's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Elos Medtech had liabilities of kr170.0m due within 12 months and liabilities of kr358.0m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of kr57.7m and kr82.7m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling kr387.6m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Elos Medtech is worth kr802.0m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Elos Medtech's net debt is sitting at a very reasonable 2.1 times its EBITDA, while its EBIT covered its interest expense just 5.3 times last year. While these numbers do not alarm us, it's worth noting that the cost of the company's debt is having a real impact. It is well worth noting that Elos Medtech's EBIT shot up like bamboo after rain, gaining 82% in the last twelve months. That'll make it easier to manage its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Elos Medtech's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.