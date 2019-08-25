Here's Why Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Emerson Electric's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Emerson Electric had US$6.21b in debt in June 2019; about the same as the year before. However, it does have US$1.60b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$4.61b.

How Strong Is Emerson Electric's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Emerson Electric had liabilities of US$6.22b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$6.30b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$1.60b and US$3.34b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$7.57b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Emerson Electric has a huge market capitalization of US$35.1b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Emerson Electric has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.2. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 16.7 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. Fortunately, Emerson Electric grew its EBIT by 3.2% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Emerson Electric's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.