Here's Why EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is EOG Resources Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. EOG Resources' shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 41%. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EOG Resources shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 31% to 34%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are EOG Resources Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Insider selling of EOG Resources shares was insignificant compared to the one buyer, over the last twelve months. Namely, Independent Director Michael Kerr out-laid US$2.6m for shares, at about US$130 per share. That certainly piques our interest.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for EOG Resources is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$208m. While that is a lot of skin in the game, we note this holding only totals to 0.3% of the business, which is a result of the company being so large. This should still be a great incentive for management to maximise shareholder value.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. That's because EOG Resources' CEO, Ezra Yacob, is paid at a relatively modest level when compared to other CEOs for companies of this size. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to EOG Resources, with market caps over US$8.0b, is around US$13m.

The EOG Resources CEO received US$9.8m in compensation for the year ending December 2021. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add EOG Resources To Your Watchlist?

EOG Resources' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. The icing on the cake is that insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest EOG Resources belongs near the top of your watchlist. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for EOG Resources you should be aware of.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of EOG Resources, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

