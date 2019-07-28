Here's Why Erlebnis Akademie (FRA:EAD) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Erlebnis Akademie AG (FRA:EAD) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Erlebnis Akademie's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2018 Erlebnis Akademie had €19.2m of debt, an increase on €16.0m, over one year. However, it also had €6.15m in cash, and so its net debt is €13.0m.

How Healthy Is Erlebnis Akademie's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Erlebnis Akademie had liabilities of €4.69m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €16.6m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had €6.15m in cash and €147.4k in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €14.9m.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of €23.5m. This suggests shareholders would heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Erlebnis Akademie has net debt worth 2.5 times EBITDA, which isn't too much, but its interest cover looks a bit on the low side, with EBIT at only 4.3 times the interest expense. In large part that's due to the company's significant depreciation and amortisation charges, which arguably mean its EBITDA is a very generous measure of earnings, and its debt may be more of a burden than it first appears. Importantly Erlebnis Akademie's EBIT was essentially flat over the last twelve months. We would prefer to see some earnings growth, because that always helps diminish debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Erlebnis Akademie can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.