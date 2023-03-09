Here's Why Etherstack (ASX:ESK) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Etherstack (ASX:ESK). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Etherstack Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Etherstack has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Etherstack's EPS skyrocketed from US$0.011 to US$0.017, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a fantastic gain of 50%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Etherstack maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 14% to US$9.7m. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since Etherstack is no giant, with a market capitalisation of AU$71m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Etherstack Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

It's nice to see that there have been no reports of any insiders selling shares in Etherstack in the previous 12 months. Add in the fact that Peter Francis Stephens, the Non-Executive Chairman of the company, paid US$36k for shares at around US$0.40 each. It seems that at least one insider is prepared to show the market there is potential within Etherstack.

And the insider buying isn't the only sign of alignment between shareholders and the board, since Etherstack insiders own more than a third of the company. To be exact, company insiders hold 71% of the company, so their decisions have a significant impact on their investments. This should be seen as a good thing, as it means insiders have a personal interest in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. With that sort of holding, insiders have about US$50m riding on the stock, at current prices. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Is Etherstack Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Etherstack has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Better still, insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. Astute investors will want to keep this stock on watch. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Etherstack has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

