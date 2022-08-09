Here's why the FBI search at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home is unprecedented
Former President Donald Trump said FBI agents searched his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida. Here's why it matters.
The former New York City mayor’s attorney claimed in a motion filed with the court that he was too unwell to travel by air after a recent surgery.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republicans moved to turn the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate into a campaign issue on Tuesday, vowing to probe what they alleged was political interference at the Justice Department if they win majorities in Congress in November. Trump's allies in the House of Representatives and the Senate said the FBI's search for documents Trump removed from the White House was meant to sideline Trump as a possible 2024 presidential contender.
On Monday afternoon, former President Donald Trump said that his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach was being raided by the FBI.
The Biden administration will end a Trump-era policy requiring asylum seekers at the U.S. southern border to stay in Mexico while they await immigration hearings in U.S. courts, according to the Department of Homeland Security.
President Joe Biden was "not aware" of the FBI search on Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate before it was conducted, the White House said.
Hours after denouncing the FBI's raid on his Florida home as political persecution, former President Donald Trump released a campaign-style video that may be the strongest hint yet that he plans to run against President Joe Biden in 2024. The FBI’s actions on Monday have arguably placed Trump in his political sweet spot, allowing him to claim that he is a victim of institutional forces trying to destroy him. The much-employed narrative again had Republicans rallying around him at a time when his grip on the party appeared to be slipping.
A week after Kansas voters firmly rejected an attempt to restrict abortion, the issue will play a key role in Wisconsin and Minnesota midterm primaries on Tuesday as Republican candidates for governor vow to ban the procedure if elected. In Wisconsin, the two top contenders for the Republican nomination to run for governor on Nov. 8, construction magnate Tim Michels and Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, say they will enforce a 19th-century abortion ban that has prompted providers to stop offering the procedure since the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated the nationwide right in June. The contest between Kleefisch and Michels is the latest proxy battle between Donald Trump and more moderate Republicans.
Lawyers representing former President Trump’s 2016 campaign said that it will no longer enforce confidential or nondisparagement agreements, according to court documents filed on Tuesday. “Specifically, the Campaign has unequivocally sworn in the enclosed declaration that it ‘shall not ever enforce or attempt to enforce any confidentiality or non-disparagement provisions contained in any written agreements…
Former President Donald Trump said that Mar-a-Lago was "raided" by a large group of FBI agents on Monday. Sources tell CBS News the search is connected to a Justice Department investigation of claims by the National Archives that it found 15 boxes of records including classified material at Mar-a-Lago earlier this year. Catherine Herridge reports.
For much of the year, small cracks in Donald Trump's political support have been growing. Dissatisfied Republican primary voters began to consider new presidential prospects. S everal party leaders pondered challenging Trump for the party's 2024 nomination.
