Here's Why Fiducian Group (ASX:FID) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Fiducian Group (ASX:FID). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Fiducian Group's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Fiducian Group managed to grow EPS by 8.6% per year, over three years. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Fiducian Group maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 18% to AU$70m. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Fiducian Group isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of AU$216m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Fiducian Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Fiducian Group top brass are certainly in sync, not having sold any shares, over the last year. But the bigger deal is that the Independent Non-Executive Director, Samir Hallab, paid AU$152k to buy shares at an average price of AU$7.40. It seems at least one insider has seen potential in the company's future - and they're willing to put money on the line.

And the insider buying isn't the only sign of alignment between shareholders and the board, since Fiducian Group insiders own more than a third of the company. Actually, with 42% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. Those who are comforted by solid insider ownership like this should be happy, as it implies that those running the business are genuinely motivated to create shareholder value. To give you an idea, the value of insiders' holdings in the business are valued at AU$90m at the current share price. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

Is Fiducian Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Fiducian Group is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Better yet, insiders are significant shareholders, and have been buying more shares. These factors alone make the company an interesting prospect for your watchlist, as well as continuing research. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Fiducian Group you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

