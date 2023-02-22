Here's Why Filtronic (LON:FTC) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Filtronic (LON:FTC), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Filtronic's Improving Profits

Even when EPS earnings per share (EPS) growth is unexceptional, company value can be created if this rate is sustained each year. So it's easy to see why many investors focus in on EPS growth. Filtronic's EPS skyrocketed from UK£0.0037 to UK£0.0058, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a impressive gain of 57%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins for Filtronic remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 6.1% to UK£17m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Filtronic.

Are Filtronic Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Not only did Filtronic insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent UK£73k buying it. This is a good look for the company as it paints an optimistic picture for the future. It is also worth noting that it was CEO & Executive Director Richard Gibbs who made the biggest single purchase, worth UK£20k, paying UK£0.10 per share.

And the insider buying isn't the only sign of alignment between shareholders and the board, since Filtronic insiders own more than a third of the company. Owning 44% of the company, insiders have plenty riding on the performance of the the share price. This should be a welcoming sign for investors because it suggests that the people making the decisions are also impacted by their choices. In terms of absolute value, insiders have UK£13m invested in the business, at the current share price. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

Does Filtronic Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Filtronic has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Not only that, but we can see that insiders both own a lot of, and are buying more shares in the company. These things considered, this is one stock worth watching. We should say that we've discovered 3 warning signs for Filtronic that you should be aware of before investing here.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, Filtronic isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

