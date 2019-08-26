Here's Why Fugro (AMS:FUR) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Fugro N.V. (AMS:FUR) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Fugro's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Fugro had €707.0m in debt in June 2019; about the same as the year before. However, it also had €138.3m in cash, and so its net debt is €568.7m.

A Look At Fugro's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Fugro had liabilities of €543.4m falling due within a year, and liabilities of €900.0m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of €138.3m and €571.3m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €733.8m.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of €519.8m, we think shareholders really should watch Fugro's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

While Fugro's debt to EBITDA ratio (4.3) suggests that it uses some debt, its interest cover is very weak, at 1.0, suggesting high leverage. In large part that's due to the company's significant depreciation and amortisation charges, which arguably mean its EBITDA is a very generous measure of earnings, and its debt may be more of a burden than it first appears. So shareholders should probably be aware that interest expenses appear to have really impacted the business lately. The silver lining is that Fugro grew its EBIT by 291% last year, which nourishing like the idealism of youth. If that earnings trend continues it will make its debt load much more manageable in the future. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Fugro can strengthen its balance sheet over time.