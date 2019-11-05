Here's Why Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Can Afford Some Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Gaming Realms Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Gaming Realms had UK£3.80m in debt in June 2019; about the same as the year before. However, it does have UK£277.5k in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about UK£3.52m.

A Look At Gaming Realms's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Gaming Realms had liabilities of UK£8.83m due within 12 months and liabilities of UK£3.78m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had UK£277.5k in cash and UK£1.17m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total UK£11.2m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit isn't so bad because Gaming Realms is worth UK£23.5m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Gaming Realms's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

While it hasn't made a profit, at least Gaming Realms booked its first revenue as a publicly listed company, in the last twelve months.

Caveat Emptor

Over the last twelve months Gaming Realms produced an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss. Its EBIT loss was a whopping UK£3.5m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. However, it doesn't help that it burned through UK£4.6m of cash over the last year. So in short it's a really risky stock. When I consider a company to be a bit risky, I think it is responsible to check out whether insiders have been reporting any share sales. Luckily, you can click here ito see our graphic depicting Gaming Realms insider transactions.