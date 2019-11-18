Here's Why Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Gerresheimer's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Gerresheimer had debt of €671.3m at the end of August 2019, a reduction from €1.19b over a year. However, it does have €96.8m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about €574.5m.

How Healthy Is Gerresheimer's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Gerresheimer had liabilities of €726.8m falling due within a year, and liabilities of €990.6m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €96.8m as well as receivables valued at €293.6m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total €1.33b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Gerresheimer has a market capitalization of €2.27b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

With a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.0, Gerresheimer uses debt artfully but responsibly. And the alluring interest cover (EBIT of 7.0 times interest expense) certainly does not do anything to dispel this impression. Unfortunately, Gerresheimer saw its EBIT slide 2.1% in the last twelve months. If earnings continue on that decline then managing that debt will be difficult like delivering hot soup on a unicycle. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Gerresheimer's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.