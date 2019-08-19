Here's Why Gränges (STO:GRNG) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Gränges AB (publ) (STO:GRNG) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Gränges Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2019, Gränges had kr3.53b of debt, up from kr2.96b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have kr581.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about kr2.95b.

OM:GRNG Historical Debt, August 19th 2019 More

How Strong Is Gränges's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Gränges had liabilities of kr3.01b due within 12 months and liabilities of kr3.06b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of kr581.0m as well as receivables valued at kr1.87b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total kr3.61b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Gränges has a market capitalization of kr6.46b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Gränges's net debt of 2.2 times EBITDA suggests graceful use of debt. And the alluring interest cover (EBIT of 7.5 times interest expense) certainly does not do anything to dispel this impression. Sadly, Gränges's EBIT actually dropped 4.3% in the last year. If that earnings trend continues then its debt load will grow heavy like the heart of a polar bear watching its sole cub. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Gränges's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. In the last three years, Gränges's free cash flow amounted to 41% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.