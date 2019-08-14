Here's Why Grenergy Renovables (BME:GRE) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Grenergy Renovables, S.A. (BME:GRE) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Grenergy Renovables's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Grenergy Renovables had debt of €16.9m at the end of December 2018, a reduction from €24.3m over a year. However, it does have €15.5m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about €1.40m.

How Strong Is Grenergy Renovables's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Grenergy Renovables had liabilities of €19.7m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €9.73m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €15.5m as well as receivables valued at €17.9m due within 12 months. So it actually has €4.03m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Grenergy Renovables has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Carrying virtually no net debt, Grenergy Renovables has a very light debt load indeed.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Grenergy Renovables has a very low debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.72 so it is strange to see weak interest coverage, with last year's EBIT being only 0.69 times the interest expense. So one way or the other, it's clear the debt levels are not trivial. Notably, Grenergy Renovables made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, but improved that to positive EBIT of €1.1m in the last twelve months. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Grenergy Renovables's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend.