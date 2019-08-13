Here's Why Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?
When Is Debt Dangerous?
Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.
How Much Debt Does Halfords Group Carry?
The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Halfords Group had debt of UK£81.0m at the end of March 2019, a reduction from UK£114.8m over a year. On the flip side, it has UK£9.80m in cash leading to net debt of about UK£71.2m.
How Healthy Is Halfords Group's Balance Sheet?
The latest balance sheet data shows that Halfords Group had liabilities of UK£214.7m due within a year, and liabilities of UK£106.5m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of UK£9.80m and UK£26.7m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total UK£284.7m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.
This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of UK£348.7m, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Halfords Group's use of debt. This suggests shareholders would heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.
In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).
Halfords Group's net debt is only 0.82 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 22.2 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. But the bad news is that Halfords Group has seen its EBIT plunge 17% in the last twelve months. If that rate of decline in earnings continues, the company could find itself in a tight spot. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Halfords Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.
Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Halfords Group recorded free cash flow worth 57% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.
Our View
Neither Halfords Group's ability to grow its EBIT nor its level of total liabilities gave us confidence in its ability to take on more debt. But its interest cover tells a very different story, and suggests some resilience. When we consider all the factors discussed, it seems to us that Halfords Group is taking some risks with its use of debt. While that debt can boost returns, we think the company has enough leverage now. Another positive for shareholders is that it pays dividends. So if you like receiving those dividend payments, check Halfords Group's dividend history, without delay!
