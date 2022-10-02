Here's Why Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Hamilton Lane with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Hamilton Lane Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. To the delight of shareholders, Hamilton Lane has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 41%, compound, over the last three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note Hamilton Lane achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 21% to US$424m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Hamilton Lane Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

One gleaming positive for Hamilton Lane, in the last year, is that a certain insider has buying shares with ample enthusiasm. Indeed, Vice Chairman & Head of Asia Business Juan Delgado-Moreira has accumulated shares over the last year, paying a total of US$1.0m at an average price of about US$69.36. It doesn't get much better than that, in terms of large investments from insiders.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Hamilton Lane insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$108m. Investors will appreciate management having this amount of skin in the game as it shows their commitment to the company's future.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Mario Giannini, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Hamilton Lane with market caps between US$2.0b and US$6.4b is about US$6.9m.

The CEO of Hamilton Lane only received US$711k in total compensation for the year ending March 2022. That looks like a modest pay packet, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Does Hamilton Lane Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Hamilton Lane's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bunch of shares, and one has been buying more. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest Hamilton Lane belongs near the top of your watchlist. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Hamilton Lane you should be aware of.

