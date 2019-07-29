Here's Why Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) Is Weighed Down By Its Debt Load

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for Hawaiian Holdings

What Is Hawaiian Holdings's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2019 Hawaiian Holdings had US$612.6m of debt, an increase on US$557.8m, over one year. On the flip side, it has US$531.9m in cash leading to net debt of about US$80.7m.

NasdaqGS:HA Historical Debt, July 29th 2019 More

How Healthy Is Hawaiian Holdings's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Hawaiian Holdings had liabilities of US$1.15b due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.63b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$531.9m and US$110.7m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$2.14b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the US$1.30b company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, Hawaiian Holdings would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Hawaiian Holdings has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.18. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 22.9 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. It is just as well that Hawaiian Holdings's load is not too heavy, because its EBIT was down 31% over the last year. When a company sees its earnings tank, it can sometimes find its relationships with its lenders turn sour. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Hawaiian Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.