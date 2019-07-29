Here's Why Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Henry Boot's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Henry Boot had debt of UK£29.2m at the end of December 2018, a reduction from UK£39.3m over a year. On the flip side, it has UK£10.9m in cash leading to net debt of about UK£18.4m.

A Look At Henry Boot's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Henry Boot had liabilities of UK£114.0m due within 12 months and liabilities of UK£26.8m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had UK£10.9m in cash and UK£103.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling UK£27.0m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Henry Boot has a market capitalization of UK£331.9m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Henry Boot has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.33. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 43.4 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. On the other hand, Henry Boot's EBIT dived 17%, over the last year. We think hat kind of performance, if repeated frequently, could well lead to difficulties for the stock. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Henry Boot can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.