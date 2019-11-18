Here's Why Hester Biosciences (NSE:HESTERBIO) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Hester Biosciences Limited (NSE:HESTERBIO) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Hester Biosciences Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2019 Hester Biosciences had ₹1.06b of debt, an increase on ₹898.5m, over one year. On the flip side, it has ₹424.6m in cash leading to net debt of about ₹635.2m.

A Look At Hester Biosciences's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Hester Biosciences had liabilities of ₹866.3m falling due within a year, and liabilities of ₹743.2m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had ₹424.6m in cash and ₹428.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total ₹756.9m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given Hester Biosciences has a market capitalization of ₹13.5b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Hester Biosciences has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.87. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 12.0 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. And we also note warmly that Hester Biosciences grew its EBIT by 17% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Hester Biosciences can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.