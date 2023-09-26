Here's why the Hingham driver in the Apple Store crash was back in court

HINGHAM – Bail has been revoked for the man charged with murder after his SUV slammed into the widow of the Apple Store at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham last year because he failed to keep his GPS monitoring bracelet charged, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz’ office.

Bradley Rein, 54, of Hingham, had been free on $100,000 bail following the accident, which killed Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, New Jersey, and injured well over a dozen others.

He was indicted this March on a charge of second-degree murder, as well as charges of motor vehicle homicide by reckless driving, reckless driving, four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and 18 counts of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

As part of his pretrial conditions of release, Rein was ordered to wear a GPS monitor.

According to Cruz’ office, Hingham police were notified over the weekend that contact had been lost with Rein’s tracking bracelet.

Officers made numerous visits to Rein’s residence to order him to turn the device on, Cruz’ office said. Law enforcement obtained a probation warrant, and Rein was subsequently taken into custody Monday.

He appeared in Plymouth Superior Court Tuesday, Sept. 26, and the state moved to revoke Rein’s bail and requested that he be held. Judge Diane Freniere ordered Rein’s bail revoked for 60 days.

Prosecutors say Rein was behind the wheel of his 2019 Toyota 4Runner when it crashed through the front glass window of the store on Nov. 21, reaching the back wall of the store and trapping several people inside.

Investigators found that Rein was accelerating the SUV up to 60 mph in the five seconds before the crash and there was no indication of brake usage during that time. Rein told police that the crash was caused by his foot becoming stuck on the accelerator pedal.

Rein told police he was at Derby Street Shops to repair a lens in his eyeglasses, which he was not wearing at the time of the crash. He was given an alcohol breath test at the police station that detected no alcohol in his blood.

Other pre-trial release conditions on Rein include not operating a vehicle and not leaving the state without prior approval. He was additionally compelled to surrender his passport and not possess weapons.

Rein is next scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 20.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Bradley Rein's bail revoked in 2022 fatal Hingham Apple Store crash