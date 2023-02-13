Here's Why HiTech Group Australia (ASX:HIT) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like HiTech Group Australia (ASX:HIT). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide HiTech Group Australia with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is HiTech Group Australia Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. We can see that in the last three years HiTech Group Australia grew its EPS by 11% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. While we note HiTech Group Australia achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 50% to AU$63m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

HiTech Group Australia isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of AU$88m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are HiTech Group Australia Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So those who are interested in HiTech Group Australia will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. To be exact, company insiders hold 75% of the company, so their decisions have a significant impact on their investments. This makes it apparent they will be incentivised to plan for the long term - a positive for shareholders with a sit and hold strategy. To give you an idea, the value of insiders' holdings in the business are valued at AU$66m at the current share price. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

Is HiTech Group Australia Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for HiTech Group Australia is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for HiTech Group Australia you should be aware of.

Although HiTech Group Australia certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

