Here's Why HMS Networks (STO:HMS) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that HMS Networks AB (publ) (STO:HMS) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is HMS Networks's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2019 HMS Networks had debt of kr493.0m, up from kr461.0m in one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of kr86.0m, its net debt is less, at about kr407.0m.

OM:HMS Historical Debt, August 12th 2019 More

A Look At HMS Networks's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that HMS Networks had liabilities of kr343.0m due within 12 months and liabilities of kr618.0m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of kr86.0m and kr256.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total kr619.0m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded HMS Networks shares are worth a total of kr7.22b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

HMS Networks has a low debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.4. And remarkably, despite having net debt, it actually received more in interest over the last twelve months than it had to pay. So there's no doubt this company can take on debt while staying cool as a cucumber. If HMS Networks can keep growing EBIT at last year's rate of 17% over the last year, then it will find its debt load easier to manage. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine HMS Networks's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.