Here's Why Ho Bee Land (SGX:H13) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Ho Bee Land (SGX:H13). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Quickly Is Ho Bee Land Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. It certainly is nice to see that Ho Bee Land has managed to grow EPS by 25% per year over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. It's noted that Ho Bee Land's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. On the revenue front, Ho Bee Land has done well over the past year, growing revenue by 64% to S$440m but EBIT margin figures were less stellar, seeing a decline over the last 12 months. So if EBIT margins can stabilize, this top-line growth should pay off for shareholders.

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check Ho Bee Land's balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are Ho Bee Land Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

First and foremost; there we saw no insiders sell Ho Bee Land shares in the last year. But the really good news is that Executive Chairman Thian Poh Chua spent S$802k buying stock, at an average price of around S$2.86. Purchases like this can offer an insight into the faith of the company's management - and it seems to be all positive.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Ho Bee Land bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Indeed, they hold S$49m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Even though that's only about 3.0% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Is Ho Bee Land Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Ho Bee Land's strong EPS growth. On top of that, insiders own a significant piece of the pie when it comes to the company's stock, and one has been buying more. So it's fair to say that this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. We should say that we've discovered 4 warning signs for Ho Bee Land (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

