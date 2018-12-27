Here's Why You Should Hold Delphi Technologies (DLPH) Now

Delphi Technologies (DLPH) holds a competitive position in the global automotive component supply industry. Declining revenues in passenger car diesel and GDi, and high debt act as major headwinds.

A prudent investment decision involves buying stocks that have solid prospects and selling those that carry risks. At times, it is rational to hold certain stocks that have enough potential but are weighed down by tough market conditions.

Here we discuss about Delphi Technologies PLC DLPH, a company that has an expected long-term earnings per share growth rate of 1.7%.

Factors Driving Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies has a geographically diverse revenue base. Region-wise, it derived 44% of revenues from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), 28% from North America, 25% from the Asia Pacific and 3% from South America in third-quarter 2018.

Adjusted revenues increased 15% in South America, 5% in Europe and 3% in North America. While growth in Commercial Vehicle and GDi drive revenues from Europe, the same from North America is benefitting from program launches and increased sales to Commercial Vehicle customers.

Regional presence coupled with its diversified and innovative product portfolio with updated technologies makes Delphi Technologies a solid choice for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). This is because OEMs are focused on increasing efficiency and expanding their global manufacturing footprint by choosing suppliers with global scale who can easily adapt to regional variations.

The company’s aftermarket business generates stable recurring revenues.

Summing Up

Despite significant growth prospects, the company faces its share of headwinds. Declining revenues in passenger car diesel and GDi continue to weigh on Delphi Technologies’ top line. A debt-laden balance sheet may limit the company’s future expansion and worsen its risk profile. However, we believe that vast global network and innovative product portfolio bode well for Delphi Technologies.

