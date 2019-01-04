Here's Why You Should Hold Sonoco Stock in Your Portfolio

Sonoco Products Company SON is poised to gain from pricing initiatives, focus on Grow and Optimize strategy, and strong balance sheet. However, higher material costs owing to the impact of tariffs remains a headwind.

Below, we briefly discuss the company’s potential growth drivers and possible challenges.

Factors Favoring Sonoco

Favorable Zacks Rank

Sonoco carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). It has a VGM score of B. Here V stands for Value, G for Growth and M for Momentum. The company’s score is a weighted combination of these three scores. Such a score allows you to eliminate the negative aspects of stocks and select winners. In fact, our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1, 2 or 3 make solid investment choices.

Price Performance

Shares of Sonoco have dipped around 4% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 16%.

Positive Earnings Surprise History

Sonoco outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, recording average beat of 3.61%.

Cheaper Valuation

The trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA ratio is 8.3 for the company while the industry’s average trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA ratio is pegged higher at 9.3. This implies that the stock is cheaper.

Return on Assets

Sonoco currently has a Return on Assets (ROA) of 7% while the industry recorded ROA of 5%. An above-average ROA denotes that the company is generating earnings by effectively managing assets.

Upbeat 2018 Guidance

Sonoco’s fourth-quarter 2018 guidance is at 79-85 cents per share. The 2018 earnings guidance is at $3.32 to $3.38, reflecting a projected increase of 20% from $3.35 per share earned in the prior year. For fiscal 2019, Sonoco estimates earnings per share at $3.47-$3.57. The mid-point of the guidance range is at $3.52 per share.

The company remains optimistic about general economic activity. Sonoco believes the breadth of its diversified consumer, and industrial and protective operations across a number of markets are likely to drive consistent earnings and improve returns.

Growth Drivers in Place

Sonoco is on track to implement its Grow and Optimize strategy in 2018. The company steadily focuses on targeted acquisitions, development of products and income prospects in the United States. It will continue optimize businesses through process improvement, standardization, cost control and commercial excellence.

Acquisitions also remain a key catalyst. In October 2018, the company acquired the remaining 70% interest in the Conitex-Sonoco joint venture. The acquisition will assist the company in expanding its manufacturing presence in the Americas, Europe and the rapidly-growing emerging markets in Asia.

Further, the company bought Highland Packaging Solutions in April 2018 and Clear Lam in July 2017. Both acquisitions contributed $31 million to revenues at Sonoco’s Consumer Packaging segment during the third quarter of the current year. Moreover, these transactions are likely to be accretive to the company’s top line.

The company has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 4.7%.

Headwinds to Conquer

Impact of tariffs on steel, aluminum and other products will continue to hurt Sonoco's results. The company is also facing inflationary cost pressure from higher freight, wages, energy and elevated cost for materials, particularly resins. We believe the company will gain from its pricing initiatives to combat inflation. It has recently announced price hikes in its Protective Solutions and Rigid Plastic Packaging business.