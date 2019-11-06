Here's Why IDEX Biometrics (OB:IDEX) Must Use Its Cash Wisely

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So should IDEX Biometrics (OB:IDEX) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. Let's start with an examination of the business's cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might IDEX Biometrics Run Out Of Money?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at June 2019, IDEX Biometrics had cash of kr155m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was kr243m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of around 8 months as of June 2019. Notably, one analyst forecasts that IDEX Biometrics will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 2 years. That means unless the company reduces its cash burn quickly, it may well look to raise more cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is IDEX Biometrics's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Whilst it's great to see that IDEX Biometrics has already begun generating revenue from operations, last year it only produced kr1.9m, so we don't think it is generating significant revenue, at this point. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. With the cash burn rate up 2.5% in the last year, it seems that the company is ratcheting up investment in the business over time. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but investors should be mindful of the fact that will shorten the cash runway. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can IDEX Biometrics Raise Cash?

Since its cash burn is increasing (albeit only slightly), IDEX Biometrics shareholders should still be mindful of the possibility it will require more cash in the future. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

IDEX Biometrics has a market capitalisation of kr306m and burnt through kr243m last year, which is 80% of the company's market value. That's very high expenditure relative to the company's size, suggesting it is an extremely high risk stock.

So, Should We Worry About IDEX Biometrics's Cash Burn?

We must admit that we don't think IDEX Biometrics is in a very strong position, when it comes to its cash burn. Although we can understand if some shareholders find its increasing cash burn acceptable, we can't ignore the fact that we consider its cash burn relative to its market cap to be downright troublesome. One real positive is that at least one analyst is forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. After looking at that range of measures, we think shareholders should be extremely attentive to how the company is using its cash, as the cash burn makes us uncomfortable. While it's important to consider hard data like the metrics discussed above, many investors would also be interested to note that IDEX Biometrics insiders have been trading shares in the company. Click here to find out if they have been buying or selling.