Here's Why IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is IG Design Group's Debt?

As you can see below, IG Design Group had US$20.0m of debt at March 2022, down from US$56.6m a year prior. However, it does have US$50.2m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$30.1m.

How Healthy Is IG Design Group's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that IG Design Group had liabilities of US$229.7m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$107.7m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$50.2m in cash and US$117.5m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$169.7m.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$111.7m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt. After all, IG Design Group would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today. IG Design Group boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load, even if it does have very significant liabilities, in total.

Shareholders should be aware that IG Design Group's EBIT was down 89% last year. If that decline continues then paying off debt will be harder than selling foie gras at a vegan convention. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if IG Design Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. IG Design Group may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, IG Design Group generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 93% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Summing Up

Although IG Design Group's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$30.1m. The cherry on top was that in converted 93% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in -US$14m. Despite the cash, we do find IG Design Group's EBIT growth rate concerning, so we're not particularly comfortable with the stock. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for IG Design Group that you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

