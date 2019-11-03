Here's Why Indiabulls Real Estate (NSE:IBREALEST) Is Weighed Down By Its Debt Load

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Indiabulls Real Estate Limited (NSE:IBREALEST) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Indiabulls Real Estate's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2019 Indiabulls Real Estate had debt of ₹60.8b, up from ₹39.6b in one year. On the flip side, it has ₹7.49b in cash leading to net debt of about ₹53.3b.

NSEI:IBREALEST Historical Debt, November 3rd 2019 More

A Look At Indiabulls Real Estate's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Indiabulls Real Estate had liabilities of ₹80.2b due within 12 months, and liabilities of ₹37.1b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ₹7.49b as well as receivables valued at ₹8.09b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total ₹101.8b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the ₹26.3b company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet." So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. At the end of the day, Indiabulls Real Estate would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

While Indiabulls Real Estate's debt to EBITDA ratio (4.8) suggests that it uses some debt, its interest cover is very weak, at 2.0, suggesting high leverage. It seems clear that the cost of borrowing money is negatively impacting returns for shareholders, of late. Even worse, Indiabulls Real Estate saw its EBIT tank 62% over the last 12 months. If earnings continue to follow that trajectory, paying off that debt load will be harder than convincing us to run a marathon in the rain. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Indiabulls Real Estate's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.