Here's Why S.S. Infrastructure Development Consultants (NSE:SSINFRA) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies S.S. Infrastructure Development Consultants Limited (NSE:SSINFRA) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is S.S. Infrastructure Development Consultants's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that S.S. Infrastructure Development Consultants had ₹38.4m in debt in March 2019; about the same as the year before. But it also has ₹54.0m in cash to offset that, meaning it has ₹15.6m net cash.

NSEI:SSINFRA Historical Debt, August 24th 2019

How Strong Is S.S. Infrastructure Development Consultants's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that S.S. Infrastructure Development Consultants had liabilities of ₹78.5m falling due within a year, and liabilities of ₹18.3m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of ₹54.0m and ₹311.6m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast ₹268.8m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus strongly suggests that S.S. Infrastructure Development Consultants has a rock-solid balance sheet (and the debt is of no concern whatsoever). Having regard to this fact, we think its balance sheet is just as strong as misogynists are weak. Succinctly put, S.S. Infrastructure Development Consultants boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Also good is that S.S. Infrastructure Development Consultants grew its EBIT at 15% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is S.S. Infrastructure Development Consultants's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. S.S. Infrastructure Development Consultants may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, S.S. Infrastructure Development Consultants saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.