Here's Why International General Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:IGIC) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in International General Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:IGIC). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is International General Insurance Holdings Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. International General Insurance Holdings' shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 42%. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. It's noted that International General Insurance Holdings' revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. The music to the ears of International General Insurance Holdings shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 14% to 23% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check International General Insurance Holdings' balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are International General Insurance Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own International General Insurance Holdings shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$136m. That equates to 35% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. Very encouraging.

Does International General Insurance Holdings Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

International General Insurance Holdings' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So at the surface level, International General Insurance Holdings is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for International General Insurance Holdings you should be aware of.

Although International General Insurance Holdings certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

