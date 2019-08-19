Here's Why International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that International Petroleum Corporation (TSE:IPCO) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for International Petroleum

What Is International Petroleum's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that International Petroleum had debt of US$245.5m at the end of June 2019, a reduction from US$258.7m over a year. On the flip side, it has US$9.23m in cash leading to net debt of about US$236.3m.

TSX:IPCO Historical Debt, August 19th 2019 More

A Look At International Petroleum's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, International Petroleum had liabilities of US$86.0m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$481.7m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$9.23m and US$61.7m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$496.7m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$535.9m. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Looking at its net debt to EBITDA of 0.85 and interest cover of 6.4 times, it seems to us that International Petroleum is probably using debt in a pretty reasonable way. So we'd recommend keeping a close eye on the impact financing costs are having on the business. On top of that, International Petroleum grew its EBIT by 55% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine International Petroleum's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the last two years, International Petroleum actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.