Here's Why Iofina (LON:IOF) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Iofina (LON:IOF), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Check out our latest analysis for Iofina

How Fast Is Iofina Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Iofina has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Impressively, Iofina's EPS catapulted from US$0.018 to US$0.04, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 120% year-on-year growth like that.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The music to the ears of Iofina shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 10% to 14% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Iofina's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Iofina Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Not only did Iofina insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent US$65k buying it. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Chairman Lance Baller for UK£26k worth of shares, at about UK£0.21 per share.

These recent buys aren't the only encouraging sign for shareholders, as a look at the shareholder registry for Iofina will reveal that insiders own a significant piece of the pie. In fact, they own 50% of the shares, making insiders a very influential shareholder group. This should be a welcoming sign for investors because it suggests that the people making the decisions are also impacted by their choices. To give you an idea, the value of insiders' holdings in the business are valued at US$26m at the current share price. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Shareholders have more to smile about than just insiders adding more shares to their already sizeable holdings. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Tom Becker is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. For companies with market capitalisations under US$200m, like Iofina, the median CEO pay is around US$350k.

The Iofina CEO received US$295k in compensation for the year ending December 2021. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is Iofina Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Iofina's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. Just as heartening; insiders both own and are buying more stock. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Iofina deserves timely attention. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for Iofina (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Iofina, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Haun Ventures leads Sovereign Labs’ $7.4M seed round to help scale blockchains

    “Sovereign’s goal has always been to make scaling [blockchains] simple,” Özer said. “For people who have been in this space for four-plus years, it’s pretty clear that rollups and ZK-rollups are the way to scale blockchains to the masses.” A rollup is a blockchain that gets security from another blockchain, so it’s a way to add functionality to an existing chain without sacrificing security, Evans said.

  • Icy conditions attributed to fatal crash, travel nightmare for southern Plains

    Icy conditions across the southern Plains have resulted in a travel nightmare for many on Monday including a fatal wreck in Arkansas and chaos in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro region. On Monday morning, authorities cited the severe weather as a factor in a fatal crash in Benton County, Arkansas. A spokeperson for the Benton County Sheriff's Office stated a flatbed truck that was hauling equipment lost control and flipped on a road east of Avoca, Arkansas, killing the driver. Ice began to accumulat

  • Alterity's Parkinson's Candidate Prevents Loss Of Brain Cells In Animal Model

    Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ATHE) announced that a study recently published in the journal Neurotherapeutics demonstrated that its lead clinical asset, ATH434, was neuroprotective in a genetic model of Parkinson's disease (PD). The publication assessed the impact of ATH434 on motor and non-motor deficits in mice with genetically induced Parkinson's disease. Hyposmia, defined as reduced sensitivity to odor, is an early and common non-motor symptom of PD that precedes the typical motor symptoms

  • Should You Hold Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM)?

    Alphyn Capital Management, an investment management firm, released its fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. The same can be downloaded here. The fund returned 20.4% in the fourth quarter compared to a 7.6% return for the S&P500 Index. For 2022, the fund returned -20.8% compared to the -18.1% return for the S&P 500 Index. The top 10 positions […]

  • AMD’s Earnings Are Coming. Intel Set a Low Bar.

    But the big question is whether its strength in server processors and cloud computing can make up for weak PC demand when it reports Tuesday.

  • Evercore Says Stick With Value Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Buy in This Market Environment

    The Street’s experts build their reputations by the quality of their market and stock assessments, and they’re coming out in force now to give their interpretations of the strong start we’ve seen in 2023. The S&P 500 index is up 5%, while the teach-heavy Nasdaq has gained nearly 10%. It’s a welcome reprieve from last year’s downward trends; the question is, will it hold? Watching the situation from investment firm Evercore ISI, strategist Julian Emanuel has his doubts. He’s recommending that inv

  • Adani Faces Deadline as Fraud Allegations Spook Investors

    Indian conglomerate has suffered market losses of $68 billion following a critical report by a U.S. short seller.

  • Down More Than 50%: These Buy-Rated Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    While every market advisor will tell you never to try to ‘time’ the market, timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low relative to a stock’s recent past performance. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. The analysts have been busy lately, picking out stocks that are in their lower price r

  • 10 Most Undervalued Utility Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 most undervalued utility stocks to buy according to hedge funds. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Undervalued Utility Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Investors flocked to utility stocks in 2022 in search of some semblance of safety. Utility […]

  • Billionaire Gautam Adani Calls on India for Help to Save His Empire

    Adani and his companies are facing accusations of fraud from a New York short-seller, threatening the group's shares and his fortune.

  • Costco Gets Ready to Raise its Membership Prices

    Costco has a tremendously loyal customer base with an over 90% membership renewal rate worldwide and an even higher rate in the United States (92.5%) in its most recent quarter. Currently, Costco charges $60 for a Gold Star membership and $120 for an Executive membership. Executive members have been rising in importance for the company.

  • Want to Profit From the Energy Stock Bull Run? Buy This Dividend Giant

    The biggest names get the most attention, but this smaller European giant could be the better investment.

  • If you want to be really rich, use these 3 Warren Buffett investing techniques that no one talks about

    Buy and hold forever? Not always.

  • ChatGPT explains Warren Buffett's investment strategy - and names 2 stocks that could align with the billionaire's portfolio

    Insider asked OpenAI's viral bot for its thoughts on the Berkshire Hathaway legend's value-investing approach and what names Buffett could buy next.

  • Want $500 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $23,600 in This Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stock Trio.

    These high-yield energy stocks, which average a jaw-dropping 8.51% yield, can seriously pad your wallet.

  • Adani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg Intensifies

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Gautam Adani’s 413-page attempt to restore confidence in his business empire is falling flat with investors, as stock-market losses deepen and key dollar bonds sink to fresh lows.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesAdani Tries to Calm Investors With 413-Page Hindenburg RebuttalHistoric Crash for Memory Chips Threatens to Wipe Out EarningsNasdaq 100 Suffer

  • Why Carvana Stock Was Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were moving higher again today as an ongoing short squeeze seemed to lift shares of the beaten-down online used car dealer for the second day in a row. As of 10:22 a.m. ET, Carvana stock was up 26.8% on high-volume trading, following a 19.5% gain last Friday. What was also notable about today's jump is that, unlike Friday's, it came as tech stocks pulled back, meaning the squeeze wasn't correlated with any specific market news or optimism about slowing interest rates or something similar.

  • Adani Defends Itself After Fraud Allegations. But the Real Victim May Be India’s Reputation

    Given the oversized role Adani Group plays in India’s economy, the controversy has huge implications for the country and Prime Minister Modi.

  • Adani Backed by UAE Royals Buying $400 Million in Share Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsEven on $100,000-Plus, More Americans Are Living Paycheck to PaycheckHistoric Crash for Memory Chips Threatens to Wipe Out EarningsAbu Dhabi’s International Holding Co. will invest about $400 million in Adani Enterprises Ltd.’s follow-on share sale, voicing confid

  • How Much Income Can You Make Investing $10,000 in Warren Buffett's Top 5 Dividend Stocks?

    If you're Warren Buffett, you won't have to use your imagination. Here's how much income you could make investing $10,000 in each of Buffett's top five dividend stocks. Let me first define how I identified Buffett's top five dividend stocks.