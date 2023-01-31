Here's Why Iofina (LON:IOF) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Iofina (LON:IOF), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Iofina Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Iofina has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Impressively, Iofina's EPS catapulted from US$0.018 to US$0.04, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 120% year-on-year growth like that.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The music to the ears of Iofina shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 10% to 14% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Iofina's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Iofina Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Not only did Iofina insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent US$65k buying it. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Chairman Lance Baller for UK£26k worth of shares, at about UK£0.21 per share.

These recent buys aren't the only encouraging sign for shareholders, as a look at the shareholder registry for Iofina will reveal that insiders own a significant piece of the pie. In fact, they own 50% of the shares, making insiders a very influential shareholder group. This should be a welcoming sign for investors because it suggests that the people making the decisions are also impacted by their choices. To give you an idea, the value of insiders' holdings in the business are valued at US$26m at the current share price. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Shareholders have more to smile about than just insiders adding more shares to their already sizeable holdings. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Tom Becker is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. For companies with market capitalisations under US$200m, like Iofina, the median CEO pay is around US$350k.

The Iofina CEO received US$295k in compensation for the year ending December 2021. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is Iofina Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Iofina's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. Just as heartening; insiders both own and are buying more stock. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Iofina deserves timely attention. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for Iofina (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

