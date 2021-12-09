Here's why the judge continued the trial of Jasiel Correia's chief of staff Gen Andrade

BOSTON — The trial of Jasiel Correia II's former Fall River chief of staff Gen Andrade was abruptly suspended on Thursday morning after it was revealed that one of the federal prosecutors’ witnesses tested positive for COVID-19 the day before.

Federal Judge Douglas Woodlock indicated during a Zoom hearing that at the government’s request, Andrade’s trial will be continued until March 7.

Andrade is facing four counts of extortion conspiracy, aiding and abetting extortion, bribery and lying to government law enforcement.

Woodlock said they were halfway through the process of seating a jury when prosecutors brought the issue to his attention. The unnamed witness, who was apparently fully vaccinated, showed symptoms of the virus and tested positive after taking a rapid test.

Woodlock said COVID protocols were put in place after the court was notified and additional testing was done that would take 72 hours for the results. That, along with the holidays approaching, prompted Woodlock to grant the prosecution's request.

“As a consequence of that, I discharged all of the jurors,” said Woodlock.

Empaneling a jury thus far had its challenges, said Woodlock, adding publicity surrounding the case “has gone beyond anything that ever would be introduced at trial.”

“The way we resolve those kinds of (conflicts) is to make a full inquiry of the jurors to make sure they can evaluate the case fairly, and that’s what we were doing,” said Woodlock.

Woodlock said the March 7 date was the soonest he could schedule the trial due to other trial conflicts for the prosecution, defense and himself.

He also indicated during Thursday’s court session that both sides had submitted motions to continue the trial last week with the defense citing public health concerns, but Woodlock determined he would not rule until a jury was selected. That is until the witness tested positive for COVID.

Another delay to Andrade’s case

This is the second time that Andrade and her defense team have expected a conclusion to her criminal corruption case since her arrest in September 2019.

Somerset attorney Steven Sabra said generally delays work in favor of the defense, but that it can take a toll on a defendant.

“As a defendant, when this has been weighing on you for years now it gets to the point you just want it over with,” said Sabra.

Last June, less than a month after a jury convicted her former boss, Jasiel Correia II on 21 out of 24 counts extortion and fraud counts, Andrade was prepared to plead guilty to six charges.

The plea and its accompanying deal with federal prosecutors, was rejected by Woodlock with the judge citing the agreement came with no prison time.

Andrade has been free on bail since her indictment and arrest in 2019 on charges of extortion, extortion conspiracy, making false statements to federal prosecutors and bribery. It's alleged that Andrade paid Correia nearly $23,000 to retain her job.

Originally indicted on six corruption related charges, prosecutors recently dropped two extortion and conspiracy charges against Andrade that were related to charges that Correia was acquitted of by the federal jury.

Could the delay affect Jasiel Correia?

During the sentencing phase of Correia’s case, Woodlock dropped 10 counts stemming from the portion of the government’s case against the former mayor for defrauding investors in his app company, SnoOwl, sentencing him to six years in prison.

Originally ordered to report to a still undisclosed federal prison on Dec. 3, Woodlock granted Correia’s request to surrender himself until after the holidays.

Correia’s case is on appeal and Woodlock has yet to rule on his defense teams' request to stay his sentencing until after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit renders a ruling.

Woodlock addressed Correia’s request to delay surrender in a five-page opinion and indicated that he could have been waiting to see what would be presented at Andrade’s trial that could affect the former mayor’s appeal, saying that delaying the surrender date was "the prudent step in managing the parallel tracks the travel of the separate cases involving the two defendants has taken following the severance of their trials."

“I’m not so sure Judge Woodlock is going to just allow him to remain out of jail all this time,” said Sabra. “But Judge Woodlock still hasn’t made the ruling on the stay and his defense attorneys could argue that this was an unexpected thing that occurred referencing Gen Andrade’s trial being continued. They could file another motion to postpone Jasiel’s required report to the Bureau of Prisons.”

“There are a lot of unknowns now.”

