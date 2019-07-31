Here's Why K. Wah International Holdings (HKG:173) Is Weighed Down By Its Debt Load

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, K. Wah International Holdings Limited (HKG:173) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is K. Wah International Holdings's Net Debt?

As you can see below, K. Wah International Holdings had HK$18.7b of debt, at December 2018, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it also had HK$7.99b in cash, and so its net debt is HK$10.7b.

SEHK:173 Historical Debt, July 31st 2019 More

How Strong Is K. Wah International Holdings's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that K. Wah International Holdings had liabilities of HK$12.8b due within a year, and liabilities of HK$20.1b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of HK$7.99b as well as receivables valued at HK$789.0m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by HK$24.1b.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the HK$13.3b company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt At the end of the day, K. Wah International Holdings would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

K. Wah International Holdings's net debt is 2.7 times its EBITDA, which is a significant but still reasonable amount of leverage. However, its interest coverage of 1k is very high, suggesting that the interest expense may well rise in the future, even if there hasn't yet been a major cost attached to that debt. Unfortunately, K. Wah International Holdings's EBIT flopped 15% over the last four quarters. If earnings continue to decline at that rate then handling the debt will be more difficult than taking three children under 5 to a fancy pants restaurant. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine K. Wah International Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.