Here's Why You Should Keep Huntsman (HUN) in Your Portfolio

Huntsman Corporation HUN is expected to benefit from its investment in downstream businesses and differentiated product innovation as well as strategic acquisitions amid headwind from weak demand in certain markets.



The company’s shares are down 8.3% over a year compared with the 9.5% decline of its industry.





What’s Aiding HUN?



Huntsman remains focused on growing its downstream specialty and formulation businesses and is shifting its MDI (methylene diphenyl diisocyanate) business from components to differentiated systems that typically have higher margins and lower volatility.



The company’s Polyurethanes segment, which accounted for more than half of its revenues last year, is well positioned for strong upside in the long term on the back of its focus on ramping up its high-value differentiated downstream portfolio. Substitution of MDI for less effective materials will remain a key driving factor for the MDI business. The company has expanded its global MDI capacity by 370,000 kilotons since 2009 and accelerated downstream growth with construction of five downstream facilities. It is also constructing an MDI splitter in Geismar, LA that will also support downstream growth.



Huntsman should also gain from synergies of strategic acquisitions. The buyout of Demilec, a leading manufacturer and distributor of spray polyurethane foam ("SPF") insulation systems in North America, is expected to offer significant synergies.



Moreover, the acquisition of Icynene-Lapolla, a leading North American manufacturer and distributor of SPF, is in line with Huntsman’s strategy of expanding its downstream polyurethanes business. The combination of Icynene-Lapolla with Demilec is expected to create the world's leading supplier of spray foam products. Huntsman expects the integrated business to deliver annualized synergies of around $15 million by the end of 2021.



The company, in May 2020, also completed the acquisition of CVC Thermoset Specialties, a North American specialty chemical producer that serves industrial composites, adhesives and coatings markets. The buyout is in sync with the company’s strategy of expanding its specialty Advanced Materials portfolio. Huntsman anticipates the acquisition to deliver roughly $15 million of annualized synergies within two years.



A Few Headwinds



Huntsman is seeing soft demand in certain markets such as automotive and construction amid the coronavirus-induced global economic weakness. The company is witnessing lower orders in automotive across North America and Europe. It expects overall sales for the second quarter to be down 30-35% year over year.



The company’s Advanced Materials unit is exposed to headwind from weaker demand in industrial markets. It expects coronavirus to materially impact several core markets in this segment through the balance of the year. Volumes in this segment are expected to remain under pressure in the second quarter. The company anticipates results in this unit to be a little below expectations in the second quarter.



Moreover, the company’s Performance Products unit is facing challenges from lower volumes in ethyleneamines. Huntsman expects this segment to be affected by a material slowdown in the world economy and envisions lower volumes in the second quarter. Weaker conditions are expected to affect its businesses in North America and Europe in this segment.



For the Textiles Effects segment, the company expects results to be weaker than expected in the second quarter primarily due to the prolonged impact of mandatory shutdowns in major textile-manufacturing regions.

