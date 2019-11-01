Here's Why Kentima Holding (STO:KENH) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about. It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Kentima Holding AB (publ) (STO:KENH) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Kentima Holding Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Kentima Holding had debt of kr1.84m at the end of June 2019, a reduction from kr2.16m over a year. However, it does have kr981.0k in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about kr858.0k.

A Look At Kentima Holding's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Kentima Holding had liabilities of kr7.98m falling due within a year, and liabilities of kr1.84m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of kr981.0k and kr5.82m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by kr3.03m.

Of course, Kentima Holding has a market capitalization of kr43.6m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Kentima Holding has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.46. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 13.7 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. In fact Kentima Holding's saving grace is its low debt levels, because its EBIT has tanked 60% in the last twelve months. When it comes to paying off debt, falling earnings are no more useful than sugary sodas are for your health. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Kentima Holding's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.