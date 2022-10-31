Here's Why Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Check out our latest analysis for Keurig Dr Pepper

How Fast Is Keurig Dr Pepper Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Shareholders will be happy to know that Keurig Dr Pepper's EPS has grown 17% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. On the revenue front, Keurig Dr Pepper has done well over the past year, growing revenue by 9.9% to US$14b but EBIT margin figures were less stellar, seeing a decline over the last 12 months. If EBIT margins are able to stay balanced and this revenue growth continues, then we should see brighter days ahead.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

While we live in the present moment, there's little doubt that the future matters most in the investment decision process. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for Keurig Dr Pepper?

Story continues

Are Keurig Dr Pepper Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

The US$2.0m worth of shares that insiders sold during the last 12 months pales in comparison to the US$6.7m they spent on acquiring shares in the company. This adds to the interest in Keurig Dr Pepper because it suggests that those who understand the company best, are optimistic. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chief Strategy Officer Justin Whitmore for US$2.5m worth of shares, at about US$37.52 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Keurig Dr Pepper is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$570m. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the big picture. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Ozan Dokmecioglu is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Keurig Dr Pepper, with market caps over US$8.0b, is about US$13m.

The CEO of Keurig Dr Pepper only received US$3.5m in total compensation for the year ending December 2021. That looks like a modest pay packet, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add Keurig Dr Pepper To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Keurig Dr Pepper has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Not only that, but we can see that insiders both own a lot of, and are buying more shares in the company. Astute investors will want to keep this stock on watch. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Keurig Dr Pepper.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Keurig Dr Pepper, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here