Here's Why Koninklijke DSM (AMS:DSM) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Koninklijke DSM (AMS:DSM). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Koninklijke DSM with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Koninklijke DSM's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Over the last three years, Koninklijke DSM has grown EPS by 11% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Koninklijke DSM shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 7.9% to 10%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Koninklijke DSM Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Despite some Koninklijke DSM insiders disposing of some shares, we note that there was €172k more in buying interest among those who know the company best Although some people may hesitate due to the share sales, the fact that insiders bought more than they sold, is a positive thing to note. We also note that it was the Independent Chairman of Supervisory Board, Thomas Leysen, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying €587k for shares at about €117 each.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Koninklijke DSM insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Holding €51m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. This would indicate that the goals of shareholders and management are one and the same.

Should You Add Koninklijke DSM To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Koninklijke DSM is that it is growing profits. Better yet, insiders are significant shareholders, and have been buying more shares. That should do plenty in prompting budding investors to undertake a bit more research - or even adding the company to their watchlists. While we've looked at the quality of the earnings, we haven't yet done any work to value the stock. So if you like to buy cheap, you may want to check if Koninklijke DSM is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

