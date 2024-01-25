Here's why Kyler Sherman-Wilkins seeks seat on Springfield school board

Springfield school board candidates introduce themselves

Seven Springfield school board candidates are listed on the April 2 ballot including Scott Crise, Danielle Kincaid, Landon McCarter, Maryam Mohammadkhani, Susan Provance, Chad Rollins and Kyler Sherman-Wilkins.

The three candidates with the most votes will be sworn in mid-April and serve a three-year term alongside board members Judy Brunner, Kelly Byrne, Steve Makoski, and Shurita Thomas-Tate. The board sets policy, approves an annual budget, and hires and evaluates the superintendent.

Columns written by each candidate are available on News-Leader.com and will be published in print in alphabetical order.

Kyler Sherman-Wilkins

To whom much is given, much is expected. This mantra has motivated me throughout my life and guides all that I do. Because of what I have been blessed with, I feel that it is my obligation to give back to Springfield, a community I have come to love.

I am running for a seat on Springfield Public Schools Board of Education because my experience as an educator, researcher, and steadfast advocate for public schools gives me the skills and expertise needed to help our district tackle the most pressing issues. I believe that education has the remarkable power to transform lives, and if elected to the board, I pledge to work diligently with our teachers, community stakeholders, and the Superintendent to ensure that we expand and strengthen our ability to prepare our students for life-long success.

As I look at the educational landscape both in SPS and in districts across the nation, I am concerned that the quality public education that I was blessed to receive is becoming less accessible to many of our students. I am also increasingly concerned by the number of challenges facing our district. Whether it be issues surrounding student discipline, teacher retention and morale, or student safety and belonging (which are required for student’s academic thriving), the school board will play a vital role in ensuring that the district addresses these challenges head on in a data-informed, solutions-oriented way.

I do believe that my experience and expertise in analyzing both quantitative and qualitative data as a researcher, problem solving, consensus building, combined with my passion and commitment for educating our youth will be an asset to the board.

If elected to the board, I will prioritize four goals. First, I am committed to collaborating with fellow board members, the superintendent, and SNEA leadership on ways to support, attract, and retain excellent teachers and support staff. We need to show our support for advocating for policies that increase teacher and staff salaries, recruit more classroom support professionals, and strengthen trust between the rank-and-file teachers and SPS administration.

Second, addressing concerns regarding student discipline is a top priority for me. SPS must critically evaluate their discipline policy, maintaining what works well while identifying areas where said policy can be revised and strengthened. I had the good fortune of serving on the 2022 discipline review working team organized by SPS where I joined parents, teachers, administrators, and other community stakeholders in examining discipline data and providing recommendations on how to best address student misconduct.

My experience with this working group led me to do several deep dives into disciplinary practices in districts across the nation and to think more holistically about the various ways in which to tackle this issue. I am excited at the opportunity to share these ideas with the board and superintendent.

Third, I will work diligently to ensure that we create safe and inclusive classrooms so that EVERY student can thrive academically. Fostering a sense of safety, belonging, and inclusion does not distract from our goal of educating students. Instead, it is required so that effective learning can happen.

Lastly, if elected, I am committed to working toward a stronger, safer, more vibrant Springfield by building new and strengthening existing partnerships with community stakeholders. After all, stronger public schools lead to a stronger Springfield.

Please do not hesitate to reach out to my campaign at info@kyler4sps.com, hit up my socials, or visit my campaign website at kyler4sps.com. I am excited by the opportunity to earn your vote and contribute to the strengthening of Springfield Public Schools.

About the candidate

A look at the background, career and education history, and SPS involvement for Kyler Sherman-Wilkins who is running for the first time.

Career: Associate professor of sociology at Missouri State University

Education: Bachelor's degree in human development and family studies from Cornell University, doctorate in sociology and demography from Pennsylvania State University

How long in Springfield: Six years

Experience with SPS: Constituent and volunteer, part of 2022 Discipline Review Work Team

Community, volunteer work: Board member of GLO Center; first vice president of Springfield NAACP; board member of the Missouri Foundation for Health; Inclusive Springfield Advisory Council; and Community Partnership of the Ozarks Health Equity Collaborative

How to reach him:

E-mail: info@kyler4sps.com

Facebook: Kyler Sherman-Wilkins for SPS

Instagram: kyler4sps

