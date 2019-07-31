Here's Why L.D.C (EPA:LOUP) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies L.D.C. S.A. (EPA:LOUP) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for L.D.C

What Is L.D.C's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of February 2019, L.D.C had €494.5m of debt, up from €183.7m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have €598.6m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of €104.1m.

ENXTPA:LOUP Historical Debt, July 31st 2019 More

How Healthy Is L.D.C's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that L.D.C had liabilities of €1.02b due within 12 months and liabilities of €406.4m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of €598.6m and €535.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling €293.0m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given L.D.C has a market capitalization of €1.85b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, L.D.C boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

L.D.C's EBIT was pretty flat over the last year, but that shouldn't be an issue given the it doesn't have a lot of debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine L.D.C's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. L.D.C may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. In the last three years, L.D.C's free cash flow amounted to 20% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Summing up

While L.D.C does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of €104m. So we are not troubled with L.D.C's debt use. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in L.D.C, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.