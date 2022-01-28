Here's why a Lafourche Parish man convicted of killing neighbor is asking for new trial

Keith Trosclair

A 64-year-old Chackbay man convicted of manslaughter last week in the shooting death of his neighbor is asking for a new trial.

A 12-member jury found Keith Trosclair guilty of manslaughter Jan. 20.

He was originally charged with second-degree murder in the death of 46-year-old Christopher Saunders in 2017.

Trosclair’s attorney, Kirk Piccione of Lafayette, filed a request Jan. 18 asking for a new trial or a post-judgment acquittal, court records show.

“It was a very, very sad and unfortunate situation,” Piccione said after the trial. “A man lost his life. But my client has never been in trouble before in his life and has never been convicted of anything before. To say this was a crime committed in the heat of passion is probably exactly that. He is 64 years old. Any significant sentence is almost going to be a life sentence. It’s in the hands of the judge.”

State District Judge Steven Miller of Thibodaux is scheduled to make a ruling on the matter Feb. 8.

Trosclair was originally convicted of second-degree murder in the slaying in 201,8 but an appeals court overturned the conviction because it resulted from a split jury verdict.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2020 that all juries must be unanimous to convict defendants in criminal trials.

State law defines manslaughter as an offense committed in “sudden passion or heat of blood immediately caused by provocation sufficient to deprive an average person of his self-control and cool reflection.”

Unlike the mandatory life sentence carried by a murder conviction, a conviction for manslaughter carries up to 40 years in prison.

The shooting that killed Saunders occurred the afternoon of Dec. 5, 2017.

When deputies were called to the scene, they found Saunders lying lifeless on the ground and Trosclair kneeling with his hands in the air. Investigators said they found the rifle believed to have been used by Trosclair lying between him and Saunders.

Trosclair testified during his four-day trial that he and Saunders had an ongoing dispute over the property line between their homes in the 1200 block of La. 20 in Chackbay.

Saunders was believed to have been walking in his driveway to check the mail. The two men encountered each other and “exchanged words,” authorities said. Trosclair retrieved a Winchester hunting rifle from his truck and shot Saunders three times.

Saunders suffered gunshot wounds to his chest, arm and back. A forensic examiner who performed Saunders’ autopsy said all three shots had the potential to be fatal.

