Here's Why Latteys Industries (NSE:LATTEYS) Is Weighed Down By Its Debt Load

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital. It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Latteys Industries Limited (NSE:LATTEYS) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Latteys Industries's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Latteys Industries had ₹120.8m in debt in March 2019; about the same as the year before. However, it does have ₹4.00m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about ₹116.8m.

How Healthy Is Latteys Industries's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Latteys Industries had liabilities of ₹187.1m due within a year, and liabilities of ₹29.4m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ₹4.00m as well as receivables valued at ₹87.9m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling ₹124.6m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Latteys Industries has a market capitalization of ₹253.2m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

While Latteys Industries's debt to EBITDA ratio (4.2) suggests that it uses some debt, its interest cover is very weak, at 2.1, suggesting high leverage. So shareholders should probably be aware that interest expenses appear to have really impacted the business lately. Investors should also be troubled by the fact that Latteys Industries saw its EBIT drop by 19% over the last twelve months. If that's the way things keep going handling the debt load will be like delivering hot coffees on a pogo stick. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Latteys Industries's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.