Here's Why Lemon Tree Hotels (NSE:LEMONTREE) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Lemon Tree Hotels Limited (NSE:LEMONTREE) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Lemon Tree Hotels Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2019 Lemon Tree Hotels had debt of ₹12.1b, up from ₹10.2b in one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of ₹600.8m, its net debt is less, at about ₹11.5b.

August 5th 2019

How Healthy Is Lemon Tree Hotels's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Lemon Tree Hotels had liabilities of ₹2.92b due within 12 months and liabilities of ₹11.7b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ₹600.8m as well as receivables valued at ₹844.2m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total ₹13.2b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit isn't so bad because Lemon Tree Hotels is worth ₹45.7b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Lemon Tree Hotels shareholders face the double whammy of a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (6.8), and fairly weak interest coverage, since EBIT is just 1.5 times the interest expense. This means we'd consider it to have a heavy debt load. The good news is that Lemon Tree Hotels grew its EBIT a smooth 37% over the last twelve months. Like a mother's loving embrace of a newborn that sort of growth builds resilience, putting the company in a stronger position to manage its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Lemon Tree Hotels can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.