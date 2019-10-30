Here's Why Mastrad Société Anonyme (EPA:ALMAS) Can Afford Some Debt

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Mastrad Société Anonyme (EPA:ALMAS) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Mastrad Société Anonyme's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2019, Mastrad Société Anonyme had €1.04m of debt, up from €111.0k a year ago. Click the image for more detail. On the flip side, it has €105.0k in cash leading to net debt of about €939.0k.

ENXTPA:ALMAS Historical Debt, October 30th 2019 More

A Look At Mastrad Société Anonyme's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Mastrad Société Anonyme had liabilities of €1.77m falling due within a year, and liabilities of €1.24m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of €105.0k and €999.0k worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling €1.91m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Mastrad Société Anonyme is worth €8.89m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Mastrad Société Anonyme's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

In the last year Mastrad Société Anonyme's revenue was pretty flat, and it made a negative EBIT. While that's not too bad, we'd prefer see growth.

Caveat Emptor

Over the last twelve months Mastrad Société Anonyme produced an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss. Indeed, it lost a very considerable €1.6m at the EBIT level. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. However, it doesn't help that it burned through €2.0m of cash over the last year. So in short it's a really risky stock. When we look at a riskier company, we like to check how their profits (or losses) are trending over time. Today, we're providing readers this interactive graph showing how Mastrad Société Anonyme's profit, revenue, and operating cashflow have changed over the last few years.