Here's why Medicaid coverage and free COVID tests, treatments will soon change

The Biden administration on Thursday formally notified states the COVID-19 public health emergency that provided generous federal payments to subsidize care and insurance coverage for millions will end May 11.

About 15 million Americans who gained Medicaid health insurance during the COVID-19 pandemic are at risk of losing coverage later this year as generous federal subsidies end.

Among the other changes: Private insurers will no longer be required to pay for home COVID tests, and vaccines and treatments will be free until early summer.

In a letter sent to governors on Thursday, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said COVID-19 cases plummeted 92% and deaths declined more than 80% since the omicron surge in January 2022.

"We have come to this point in our fight against the virus because of our historic investments and efforts to mitigate its worst impacts," Becerra said in the letter.

The federal government provided billions in federal aid to states on the condition that they would not remove people from Medicaid until the public health emergency ends. The public health emergency ensured Americans didn't lose coverage during the pandemic, driving down the uninsured rate to 8%.

States will vary on when they resume eligibility checks. Consumers who lose Medicaid coverage can sign up for Affordable Care Act coverage during a special enrollment period.

Free COVID vaccines, treatments will continue through early summer

HHS officials said the federal government will continue to supply free COVID-19 vaccines and treatments such as Paxlovid until the federal supply runs out. So consumers will still be able to get a free COVID shot at a pharmacy through the spring and early summer.

However, the administration will shift costs to insurers and consumers later this summer or fall, officials said.

LATEST: Experimental COVID treatment could be a promising alternative to Paxlovid, study finds

How coverage for COVID tests will change

Consumers who received free home or lab tests during the public health emergency will notice changes. Here's what people can expect:

Story continues

Consumers can still order free home tests through COVIDtests.gov but future access might change depending on test supplies and resources.

Medicare will no longer pay for free home tests, but enrollees can get coverage for lab tests.

Medicaid must cover testing through Sept. 30, 2024; state Medicaid programs will decide whether to continue coverage after that.

Private insurers also will no longer be required to pay for eight home tests every month. Consumers should check with their insurer about continued access.

Those uninsured might be able to get testing through pharmacies and community-based sites under a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention program.

Expect changes to testing and immunization data reporting

The federal government will no longer have the authority to require labs to report COVID-19 negative test results. That means the CDC might no longer be able to track the percentage of positive tests in a region – a key indicator of whether a virus is surging or a community is not testing enough. The CDC is asking states and local public health jurisdictions to sign voluntary agreements to continue sharing information on vaccine administration.

Medicare caps insulin costs at $35 a month. Can Biden get that price for all Americans?

DEA seeks new rules on controlled substances

The pandemic allowed doctors and other practitioners registered with the Drug Enforcement Administration to prescribe controlled substances to patients remotely. This allowed people with opioid-use disorders to access treatments such as buprenorphine without visiting a medical office. DEA expects to write new rules to allow patients to continue to access such remote treatments.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Medicaid, free COVID tests will change after public health emergency